Indonesia to host international e-sports competition this year

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : Jakarta will stage an international e-sport competition later this year featuring hundreds of international teams, the organizers said on Tuesday.

The e-sport International Southeast Asia Cyber Arena (SEACA) competition is slated to be held from November 8 to 10 at Balai Kartini in Jakarta, said Ashadi Ang, CEO and founder of UniPin, the company which holds the event.

Three games will be staged during the event, namely Dota 2, Free Fire and PUBG mobile, Ashadi said, adding that an exhibition game of Tekken 7 would also be held and enjoyed by spectators.

The event will offer a 2.5 billion rupiah (about 170,904 U.S. Dollars) prize in total, according to Ashadi.

Newzoo conducted a research in January 2019, predicting the number of e-sport spectators in the Southeast Asian region will touch 31.9 million people, with Indonesia posting first, followed by Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.