Indonesian Badminton Champion Markis Kido Dies At 36

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 01:06 PM

Indonesian doubles badminton champion Markis Kido has died at the age of 36 after he collapsed during a casual match, the country's badminton association said

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Indonesian doubles badminton champion Markis Kido has died at the age of 36 after he collapsed during a casual match, the country's badminton association said.

Kido, who won gold in men's doubles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, passed out while playing in Jakarta on Monday evening and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the association said.

His untimely death sparked an outpouring of emotion from fans in the badminton-mad country.

"Sending prayers for our nation's pride," said one fan on Instagram.

"Thank you, Markis Kido. Indonesians will always remember the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Goodbye, legend." Kido's longtime doubles partner Hendra Setiawan described him as an "amazing and very talented player".

"Thank you so much for being a great partner in victory and defeat," Setiawan said in an online tribute.

The cause of Kido's death was not made public, but the former champion suffered from high blood pressure, the Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) said in a statement, citing his mother, Zul Asteria.

"He seems to have given his life for badminton," she was quoted as saying.

The association hailed the once world champion shuttler.

"With his great achievements, Kido was respected on the world stage," said its head Agung Firman Sampurna.

"The Indonesian badminton family shares our condolences and feels the great loss of Markis Kido."Kido and Setiawan took gold at the Beijing Olympics as well as the 2007 World Championships and the 2010 Asian Games.

