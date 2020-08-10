Indonesian climber eyes victory at 2022 Asian Games, 2024 Olympics

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 57 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:37 PM

An Indonesian wall climber who won gold at the 2020 IFSC Connected Speed Knockout has his eye on victory at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :An Indonesian wall climber who won gold at the 2020 IFSC Connected Speed Knockout has his eye on victory at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Rahmad Adi Mulyono said on Monday that he has been intensively preparing for participating in the two events.

"I keep practising, and I will make the target," the 19-year-old remarked.

Mulyono, a member of the Life Sport Climbing club in Surabaya, East Java province, specializes in the speed event.

The climber also secured gold at the 2019 Asian Youth Championships in a group event and a bronze medal for the individual speed category, local media reported.

In recent years, the Indonesian Sport Climbing Federation has relied heavily on senior climbers Alfian Muhammad Fajri and Aspar Jaelolo to vie with other athletes at global events.

