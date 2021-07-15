Indonesian envoy discusses sports ties with Punjab sports minister

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan Adam Mulawarman Tugio called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here at the Punjab International Swimming Complex on Thursday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Nadeem Qaiser, President Pakistan Pencak Silat Federation Chaudhry Abdul Jabbar, Director Operations Ali Raza and other top officials from Indonesian embassy were also present.

The friendly relations, growth of sports ties between Pakistan and Indonesia, e-Rozgaar Programme and training of Punjab students in Indonesia were discussed at length during the meeting. Moreover, both sides also discussed the promotion of Indonesian Martial Art game Pencak Silat in Pakistan on this occasion.

Secretary Fuad Hashim and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh gave a detailed briefing to the guest about Punjab's sports infrastructure and achievements through video slides.

Rai Taimoor Bhatti and Adam Mulawarman Tugio also exchanged souvenirs on the occasion.

Bhatti also presented copies of Sports and Youth Newsletters to the guest.

Both the sides mutually agreed to enhance efforts for promotion of sports relations and youth exchange programme between Pakistan and Indonesia and in this regard both the countries agreed to exchange delegations in near future.

The sports minister said that Pakistan and Indonesia had decades old friendly relations and both the countries could cooperate with each other in multiple fields. "We are grateful to Indonesian ambassador for extending technical support and training of Indonesian martial art game Pencak Silat to Pakistan.

"We will take every possible measure for promotion of Silat in our country," he added.

He said youth of both countries would benefit from the youth exchange programme between Pakistan and Indonesia.

The ambassador highly appreciated Punjab's sports infrastructure and accomplishments in the field of sports. "I'm quite impressed with the effective measures taken by the Punjab Sports Department and Sports board Punjab for promotion of sports culture in Punjab," he added.

Adam Mulawarman Tugio vowed to extend full cooperation in the coaching programme of Silat in Punjab. "We will invite Pakistan players to participate in Indonesian Silat Championship. The mutual friendship and brotherhood will further develop between Pakistan and Indonesia through sports competitions."