Indonesian President Urges Thorough Investigation Into Deadly Stampede at Football Match

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for a thorough investigation of a tragedy at a football match in Indonesia's East Java province on Sunday, as over 170 people died during a stampede.

Thousands of angry football fans of Arema FC rushed onto the pitch at the Kanjuruhan stadium in the Javanese region of Malang on Saturday after their team lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya. Authorities fired tear gas at supporters of the losing side to calm down the crowd, which led a deadly stampede.

"Specially to the Police Chief, I ask for a thorough investigation and probe into the case," Widodo said in his address, as quoted by the Antara news agency.

At least 174 people died in the stampede and over 100 people were injured, with 11 of them being in critical condition, according to Vice Governor of Indonesia's East Java Emil Dardak.

"I regret that this tragedy occurred and I hope this is the last tragedy of football in the country. There should not be another humanitarian tragedy like this in the future," the Indonesian president stated.

Over 40 fatalities occurred inside the stadium itself, where people suffered not only during the stampede but also reportedly from suffocation caused by the use of tear gas.

The matches of the Indonesian football league are suspended until further notice.