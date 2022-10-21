UrduPoint.com

Indonesians Angry At FIFA President's Nonchalant Appearance After Deadly Stampede -Reports

Muhammad Rameez Published October 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Indonesians Angry at FIFA President's Nonchalant Appearance After Deadly Stampede -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Photos of FIFA President Gianni Infantino where he smiles and gives high-fives to local officials during an event in Indonesia a few weeks after the deadly stampede in a football match infuriated Indonesians on social media, Indonesian news portal Tempo.co reported on Thursday.

The stampede that killed 133 people occurred on October 1 at the Kanjuruhan stadium in the Javanese region of Malang when angry football fans flocked to the field after a match and the security fired tear gas to disperse them.

On Tuesday, Infantino met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta to discuss security issues during football games in the country. Officials pledged to enhance security of stadiums in Indonesia to prevent incidents similar to the one at the Kanjuruhan stadium.

On Thursday, the Indonesia Football Association posted images of Infantino on Twitter where the FIFA president plays football with the association's chief, Mochamad Iriawan, which sparked anger among Indonesians.

"Instead of playing football together, it is better to go to the homes of the victims of the Kanjuruhan tragedy together. They are more important," famous Indonesian actor Vino G. Bastian tweeted.

  Popular Indonesian account PanditFootball wrote on social media that FIFA should be ashamed of the fact that its president came to Indonesia to just "play football and laugh," whereas 133 people died in a stampede.

Last week, Indonesian investigators called on the chief of the country's football association to resign after the deadly disaster at the football match.

Related Topics

Football Social Media Twitter Died FIFA Malang Jakarta Indonesia Joko Widodo October Gas Event

Recent Stories

Senator Murphy Says US Should Be 'Stingier' in Sec ..

Senator Murphy Says US Should Be 'Stingier' in Security Partnership With Saudi A ..

29 minutes ago
 Tennis: Napoli Open ATP results - 1st update

Tennis: Napoli Open ATP results - 1st update

30 minutes ago
 Imran's struggle to only regain power: Saeed Ghani ..

Imran's struggle to only regain power: Saeed Ghani

30 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest accused involved in terrorism, drug ..

Rangers arrest accused involved in terrorism, drug peddling

30 minutes ago
 US Hasn't Determined Whether to Provide Ukraine Wi ..

US Hasn't Determined Whether to Provide Ukraine With Iron Dome Defense System - ..

30 minutes ago
 Finland plans fence on Russia border, dividing Eas ..

Finland plans fence on Russia border, dividing East and West

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.