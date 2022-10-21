MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Photos of FIFA President Gianni Infantino where he smiles and gives high-fives to local officials during an event in Indonesia a few weeks after the deadly stampede in a football match infuriated Indonesians on social media, Indonesian news portal Tempo.co reported on Thursday.

The stampede that killed 133 people occurred on October 1 at the Kanjuruhan stadium in the Javanese region of Malang when angry football fans flocked to the field after a match and the security fired tear gas to disperse them.

On Tuesday, Infantino met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta to discuss security issues during football games in the country. Officials pledged to enhance security of stadiums in Indonesia to prevent incidents similar to the one at the Kanjuruhan stadium.

On Thursday, the Indonesia Football Association posted images of Infantino on Twitter where the FIFA president plays football with the association's chief, Mochamad Iriawan, which sparked anger among Indonesians.

"Instead of playing football together, it is better to go to the homes of the victims of the Kanjuruhan tragedy together. They are more important," famous Indonesian actor Vino G. Bastian tweeted.

Popular Indonesian account PanditFootball wrote on social media that FIFA should be ashamed of the fact that its president came to Indonesia to just "play football and laugh," whereas 133 people died in a stampede.

Last week, Indonesian investigators called on the chief of the country's football association to resign after the deadly disaster at the football match.