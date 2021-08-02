UrduPoint.com

Indonesia's Polii Earns Badminton Redemption With Women's Doubles Gold

Muhammad Rameez 39 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:34 PM

Indonesia's Polii earns badminton redemption with women's doubles gold

Indonesia's Greysia Polii said her years of "passion and commitment" had been rewarded, after earning badminton redemption with Olympic women's doubles gold on Monday

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Indonesia's Greysia Polii said her years of "passion and commitment" had been rewarded, after earning badminton redemption with Olympic women's doubles gold on Monday.

The 33-year-old veteran and partner Apriyani Rahayu beat China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan 21-19, 21-15 to pick up their country's first Olympic medal in women's doubles.

It was also Indonesia's first gold of the Tokyo Games.

The win marked an incredible turnaround for Polii, who was ready to quit the sport five years ago when her partner Nitya Krishinda Maheswari needed knee surgery following the pair's quarter-final defeat at the Rio Games.

It also helped wipe away the bitter memory of London in 2012, when she and partner Meiliana Jauhari were thrown out for deliberately losing a group match to secure a more favourable draw in the knock-out round.

"I just keep the passion and commitment -- it takes commitment to reach your dream," said an emotional Polii, whose brother died of Covid-19 in December last year, one day after her wedding.

"At the Olympics in London, it broke my heart. So many people in Indonesia told me not to give up. They trusted in me." Polii decided not to quit in 2016 after her coach persuaded her to team up with rising star Rahayu -- 10 years her junior.

Rahayu, who describes Polii as "my role model", said working with her veteran partner had "made me into an adult".

"She taught me to get our of my comfort zone. When I was young, I didn't like to be told what to do or be guided," said Rahayu.

"I've matured since meeting her, both in my mentality and in my daily life." China saw its stranglehold on Olympic women's doubles slip further, five years after Japan's Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi won the event in Rio.

China has won five women's doubles golds out of eight since badminton's debut at the 1992 Games.

"Twenty years ago, when I was 13 years old, I knew that Indonesia hadn't made any history in women's doubles," said Polii.

"I knew that I was born to be a badminton player, and I had that faith when I was 13 years old that I wanted to make history for Indonesia." Polii was non-committal about her future, but silver medallist Jia said the Indonesian was an example to everyone in the sport.

"Her enthusiasm towards badminton is something we can learn from -- even in her 30s she can still play at this level," said Jia.

"Regardless of whether they're in front or behind, she can still smile at the younger player and encourage her. All of this is something we can learn from."South Korea's Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong won the bronze, beating compatriots Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan 21-10, 21-17.

amk/th/jc

Related Topics

China Badminton Marriage Died Young London Tokyo Indonesia Japan December Women 2016 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event All From Coach

Recent Stories

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoin ..

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoint

5 minutes ago
 KPL matches to be held as per schedule: Shehryar A ..

KPL matches to be held as per schedule: Shehryar Afridi

42 seconds ago
 EU sends help to Turkey as wildfire toll reaches e ..

EU sends help to Turkey as wildfire toll reaches eight

44 seconds ago
 Turkey beat Russians in women's volleyball to comp ..

Turkey beat Russians in women's volleyball to complete Olympic group stage

45 seconds ago
 Afghan airstrikes kill 15 Taliban militants in nor ..

Afghan airstrikes kill 15 Taliban militants in northern Samangan province

50 seconds ago
 PM's economic policies, reforms in FBR bearing fru ..

PM's economic policies, reforms in FBR bearing fruits: Farrukh

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.