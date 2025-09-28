Indoor cricket trend rises amid shortage of grounds

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The shortage of proper playgrounds in Multan has given birth to a new sporting trend—indoor cricket.

Over the past few years, dozens of indoor cricket arenas have been established across the city,

offering enthusiasts a chance to play regardless of weather, time, or space constraints. Most matches

are played under floodlights during the evening and night, drawing large numbers of young players who

see it not only as recreation but also as a way of keeping fit.

The popularity of indoor cricket is not merely about entertainment; it carries social and economic

significance as well. The mushroom growth of these facilities has created new business opportunities

for investors and employment for local youth. Ground owners charge teams on hourly basis, and with

bookings often running late into the night, the business has turned profitable. A local ground manager,

Imran Malik, shared that weekends were usually packed with tournaments, birthday matches, and

community events. “Indoor cricket has become a culture in Multan,” he remarked.

For players, the attraction lies in the fast pace and excitement of the game. With smaller grounds,

modified rules, and continuous action, the sport keeps players engaged. Tanveer, a shopkeeper

and regular player, said indoor cricket has changed the way he and his friends spend their evenings.

“Instead of hanging out at tea stalls or wasting time, we come here to play. It keeps us fit, sharp,

and connected,” he explained. Tanveer added that the affordability of booking a ground, especially

when shared among 10 to 12 players, makes it accessible for young professionals alike.

The economic impact is also visible. Many small businesses have sprung up around these arenas,

including sports equipment shops, refreshment kiosks, and event organizers who arrange mini-tournaments.

For passionate players, winning prizes in local tournaments also adds motivation. “We organize night tournaments with cash rewards, and the response is overwhelming,” said Salman Ahmed, an indoor

arena owner. “Teams from different parts of Multan and nearby towns participate, and the energy

is electric.”

Doctors and fitness experts also acknowledge the health benefits of this growing trend. Playing cricket

indoors under lights provides an active alternative for those who cannot access traditional grounds

due to distance, overcrowding, or safety concerns. The physical exercise involved in batting, bowling,

and fielding contributes to better stamina, improved coordination, and reduced stress.

With urban expansion limiting open spaces, indoor cricket offers a solution that combines tradition

with innovation. Families too have begun supporting the trend, as parents prefer their children engaging

in supervised, safe indoor environments rather than roaming around in the streets.

As winter approaches, bookings are expected to rise further, with tournaments under bright floodlights

promising entertainment deep into the night. Indoor cricket may have begun as an alternative born out

of necessity, but in Multan it is fast transforming into a thriving culture that reflects the city’s resilience,

passion for sport, and entrepreneurial spirit.