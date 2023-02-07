UrduPoint.com

Indoor Hockey WC To Observe Moment Of Silence For Earthquake Victims

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Indoor Hockey WC to observe moment of silence for earthquake victims

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided that the first match of each gender at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup on Tuesday would be preceded by a moment of silence, as a mark of respect for the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram had also been in contact with the Turkish National Olympic Committee and the Turkish Hockey Association and expressed his and FIH's heartfelt condolences and support to the Turkish hockey community and people, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

While there is no national hockey association in Syria, condolences were expressed to the Syrian people as well.

"In these moments of deep sorrow, I would like, on behalf of FIH, to ensure the Turkish hockey community - which very sadly has also been directly affected by this tragedy that the global hockey community is standing by their side. Our thoughts are with all the victims of this devastating disaster and their families", FIH President Tayyab Ikram said.

FIH has also taken note with great appreciation and gratitude of IOC President Thomas Bach's statement saying that the Olympic Movement would support affected communities.

