Indore Pitch Rated As Poor

Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Indore pitch rated as poor

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday rated the pitch for the third Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore as "poor" under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) on Friday rated the pitch for the third Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore as "poor" under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

ICC Match Referee Chris Broad submitted his report to the ICC expressing the concerns of the match officials and after consulting with captains of both teams, said a press release.

Following the assessment, the venue has received three demerit points.

The report has been forwarded to the BCCI, who now have 14 days if they wish to appeal against the sanction.

Broad said, "The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start. The fifth ball of the match broke through the pitch surface and continued to occasionally break the surface providing little or no seam movement and there was excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match."

