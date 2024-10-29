Open Menu

Indus University Wins PCB HEC Intervarsity Cricket Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published October 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Indus University wins PCB HEC intervarsity cricket tournament

Indus University Karachi clinched the PCB HEC Intervarsity Cricket Tournament Zone-M title with a dominant 191-run victory over DHA Suffa University in the final held at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Indus University Karachi clinched the PCB HEC Intervarsity Cricket Tournament Zone-M title with a dominant 191-run victory over DHA Suffa University in the final held at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi.

Batting first, Indus University set a formidable target of 265 runs in 45 overs, led by their captain’s unbeaten 109. DHA Suffa University struggled in response, managing only 74 runs as Indus University’s bowlers, Muhammad Wazir and Ali Abrar, took three wickets each, according to a news release on Tuesday.

At the prize ceremony, Syed Rahat Ali Shah, PCB coordinator, presented awards alongside Jamshed Essa, IBA’s Manager of Sports. Ahzan Yousaf of Indus University was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament.

The event, organized by IBA in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), featured 12 universities and emphasized the promotion of cricket at the grassroots level.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sports PCB Jamshed Rahat Ali HEC Event Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer ..

ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer Based Testing System

1 minute ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (M ..

19 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

20 minutes ago
 LCCI, PITB ink MoU to boost employment

LCCI, PITB ink MoU to boost employment

20 minutes ago
 Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Al-Khi ..

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Al-Khidmat signs MoU

20 minutes ago
 NUML celebrates 101st anniversary of Turkish Repub ..

NUML celebrates 101st anniversary of Turkish Republic Day

20 minutes ago
WAPDA Chairman visits 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extensio ..

WAPDA Chairman visits 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extension Project

6 minutes ago
 Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project Construct ..

Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project Construction continues on all 6 work fr ..

6 minutes ago
 Bill to increase number of SC judges to be present ..

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be presented in NA on Friday

2 hours ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 668 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 668 more points

6 minutes ago
 Chinese-Pakistani companies participate in B2B Inv ..

Chinese-Pakistani companies participate in B2B Investment Meeting on Fisheries i ..

6 minutes ago
 Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports