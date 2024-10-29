Indus University wins PCB HEC intervarsity cricket tournament

Indus University Karachi clinched the PCB HEC Intervarsity Cricket Tournament Zone-M title with a dominant 191-run victory over DHA Suffa University in the final held at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Indus University Karachi clinched the PCB HEC Intervarsity Cricket Tournament Zone-M title with a dominant 191-run victory over DHA Suffa University in the final held at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi.

Batting first, Indus University set a formidable target of 265 runs in 45 overs, led by their captain’s unbeaten 109. DHA Suffa University struggled in response, managing only 74 runs as Indus University’s bowlers, Muhammad Wazir and Ali Abrar, took three wickets each, according to a news release on Tuesday.

At the prize ceremony, Syed Rahat Ali Shah, PCB coordinator, presented awards alongside Jamshed Essa, IBA’s Manager of Sports. Ahzan Yousaf of Indus University was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament.

The event, organized by IBA in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), featured 12 universities and emphasized the promotion of cricket at the grassroots level.