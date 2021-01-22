UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IndyCar Delays Start Of 2021 Season By One Week

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:17 PM

IndyCar delays start of 2021 season by one week

IndyCar has delayed its season opener one week to April 18, the US-based open-wheel series announced Friday, setting up a 2021 starting stretch of four races in 15 days

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :IndyCar has delayed its season opener one week to April 18, the US-based open-wheel series announced Friday, setting up a 2021 starting stretch of four races in 15 days.

The IndyCar Grand Prix of Alabama over a 2.38-mile road course at Birmingham will move in part for television considerations and in part due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The schedule changes we've had, while partially prompted by ongoing pandemic conditions, give us a powerful start to the 2021 season," Penske Entertainment Corporation president Mark Miles said.

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato of Japan was the most recent winner of the Alabama race in 2019. Last year's race was wiped out by the deadly virus that postponed the start of the campaign until June.

The season start had already been delayed when the IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was moved from March to April 25.

Those two races, together with events May 1 and 2 at Texas Motor Speedway and a May 15 road race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, give the series a brisk run-up to the 105th Indianapolis 500 on May 30 at the famed 2.5-mile (4km) oval.

Related Topics

Road St. Petersburg Birmingham Indianapolis Japan March April May June 2019 TV From Race

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy finds 17 violations of COVID-19 guid ..

6 minutes ago

NHMP recover car stolen from Sialkot

4 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, UN Envoy for Liby ..

4 minutes ago

Govt takes initiatives for supporting SMEs to open ..

6 minutes ago

EU Refuses to Grant Membership to Ankara for Polit ..

6 minutes ago

Senate Finance Committee Unanimously Approves Yell ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.