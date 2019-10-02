Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

The Velon Business group has filed an anti-trust complaint against the UCI to the European Commission that claims cycling's governing body has been trying to hinder their operation

Harrogate, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ):The Velon Business group has filed an anti-trust complaint against the UCI to the European Commission that claims cycling's governing body has been trying to hinder their operation.

Velon represents 11 top cycling teams, including Team Ineos, UAE Team Emirates and Trek-Segafredo.

They believe the UCI has implemented regulations which are designed to favour the business interests of the governing body at the detriment of the sport.

"In the past year the UCI has tried to stop what Velon and the teams have pioneered in their joint business on new races (the team v team "Hammer Series") and technology," a Velon statement said on Tuesday.

None of the "Hammer Series" events are part of the UCI's World Tour, which is comprised of the leading races each year.

All of the major cycling races are privately owned, apart from the UCI world championships.

"In the past 12 months the UCI has used its regulatory power and political leverage to seek to block the business activities of Velon and the teams in an incorrect and unlawful manner," the statement added.

The UCI told AFP that it had not received notification of the "filing of the complaint".

"In keeping with its mission, the UCI will continue to work towards the implementation of a new organisation of men's professional road cycling, with all its stakeholders and in the interests of all of them," said the federation.