Ineos brings two olympic gold medallists to Vuelta

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Ineos will field two newly crowned Olympic champions, Richard Carapaz and Tom Pidcock, in its team at the Vuelta a Espana which start on Saturday in Burgos.

In addition to Briton Pidcock, who won mountain-bike gold in Japan, and Ecuadorian Carapaz, a former Giro d'Italia winner who the Olympic road race, Ineos will also field Colombian Egan Bernal, a Tour de France and Giro winner in a star-studded octet.

At 22, Pidcock will be making his major tour debut. He won the Brabantse Pijl and finished second in the Amstel Gold in the spring classic season.

Briton Adam Yates and Russian Pavel Sivakov will give Ineos added punch in the mountains.

Team Ineos, formerly Sky, have won the Vuelta twice with Chris Froome. He was awarded the 2011 victory after Spaniard Juan Jose Cobo was disqualified for doping, and he finished first in 2017.

Last year, Carapaz finished second behind Slovenian Primoz Roglic. The defending champion, who won the Olympic time-trial gold, will be in Burgos on Saturday for Jumbo-Visma.

Bernal has never raced the Tour of Spain before.

Ineos team: Egan Bernal (COL), Richard Carapaz (ECU), Jhonatan Narvaez (ECU), Tom Pidcock (GBR), Salvatore Puccio (ITA), Pavel Sivakov (RUS), Dylan van Baarle (NED), Adam Yates (GBR)