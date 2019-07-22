Ineos has answer to Alaphilippe conundrum, says boss Brailsford

Ineos boss Dave Brailsford said Monday Tour de France leader Julian Alaphilippe had revolutionised the way the race was being contested, but insisted that consistency would finally pay off for the British outfit,led by defending champion Geraint Thomas

Nmes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Ineos boss Dave Brailsford said Monday Tour de France leader Julian Alaphilippe had revolutionised the way the race was being contested, but insisted that consistency would finally pay off for the British outfit,led by defending champion Geraint Thomas.

A series of swashbuckling attacks from Alaphilippe see him leave the Pyrenees with the yellow jersey and a 1min 35sec lead on second placed Thomas with 15 eventful stages behind them.

Mastermind of six Tour de France wins from the last seven editions, Brailsford said Alaphilippe had thrown a spanner in the Ineos works, taking their attention off who they originally saw as the chief contenders, and spoiling their plans to control the Tour.

"Alaphilippe has gained time on everyone with great style, his presence has changed the way all the other teams are riding too, not just us," said Brailsford.

Alaphilippe, 27, has become a focal point for French fans and will wear the yellow jersey an 11th time on Tuesday's flat run around Nimes, where 40 degrees celsius (over 100 fahrenheit) temperatures are expected.

"He is the biggest change to the Tour, he's created a ripple effect," insisted Brailsford.

"Because of him we are forced to react to the situation minute by minute."