Ineos Tour watchword to be attack, says Brailsford

Zeeshan Mehtab 32 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:34 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Ineos team are going on the offensive from the start of the Tour de France, said their long-time principal Dave Brailsford after revealing the line-up for the epic stage race on Friday.

The team features veterans in the shape of in-form Australian Richie Porte, recent winner of the Criterium du Dauphine, and 2018 Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas.

They are joined by another Grand Tour champion in Tao Geoghegan Hart, who experienced his moment of glory in the 2020 Giro d'Italia.

The race gets under way on June 26.

Brailsford reflected his combative personality in throwing down the gauntlet to their rivals as they bid to regain their supremacy after a disappointing 2020 Tour.

"We won't win this tour by sitting in the wheels," said Brailsford in a team statement.

"We have the team to make it a racers' race, take the initiative, seize every opportunity and make our opposition focus for every kilometre of every stage.

" Brailsford said there had been a change of tack this season -- that paid off with Egon Bernal's victory in May's Giro d'Italia.

"We have changed our race philosophy this season to being more open and aggressive," said Brailsford.

"Our performances have built all season and a joy of racing has infused the whole team.

"This more adventurous approach has led us to fearless racing and this is exactly how we will hit the Tour.

"We will seek out every moment in every stage where the race is on and try to exploit it.

"Key for us this Tour is our collective strength and camaraderie to the end.

"Expect the unexpected." TeamRichard Carapaz, Jonathan Castroviejo, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Michal Kwiatkowski, Richie Porte, Luke Rowe, Geraint Thomas, Dylan van Baarle

