ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The International Netball Federation (INF) has postponed three championships because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

According to President, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF), Mudassar Arain INF has postponed three International Netball events including Asian Women Netball Championship, Asian Men Netball Championship and World Under15 Girls Netball Championship.

The Asian Women Netball Championship 2020 was scheduled to be held at Korea from June 19-26 would now be played in December this year with twelve countries featuring in the event including Malaysia, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Singapore, India, Thailand, Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipe, Pakistan and Brunie.

He said the Asian Men Netball Championship-2020 was to be held at Singapore� from April 29 to May 5. Now it would also be in December with teams from Malaysia, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Singapore, India, Thailand, Pakistan and Brunie to participate in the tournament.

The International Girls U15 Netball Championship 2020 which was to take place at Melbroune, Australia from June 29 to July 5, 2020 has been cancelled. The new dates would be announced later.

Mudassar said on the special instructions of the government and Pakistan sports board, PNF has already postponed all netball activities in the country till April 15, due to the Coronavirus situation.