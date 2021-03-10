Infantino Says Anti-Corruption Efforts Leave No Room for 'Wrongdoing' in FIFA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) FIFA has put in place mechanisms to safeguard from corruption and funding fraud, ensuring that FIFA investments and financial help go toward promoting and supporting football worldwide, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday.

According to Infantino, the amount of investments the member associations receive through the FIFA Forward Programme has increased five times since 2016. The organization has also put forward an unprecedented $1.5 billion COVID-19 relief plan to support football through the pandemic. However, improved accountability allows the organization to control how the funding is spent and leaves no room for corruption.

"The key difference is that each and every Dollar of this investment is tied to specific contracts, and external independent audits in each and every country. The new FIFA leaves no room for wrongdoing," FIFA president said at the 14th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

Another major effort that allows FIFA to fight corruption is the reformed player transfer system, which ensures fair and correct distribution of money "in compliance with national and international financial regulations, including applicable anti-money laundering laws," Infantino said.

However, the FIFA president noted that the organization's work has not been limited to fighting corruption and has included various projects dedicated to preserving the sport's integrity, promoting good governance and helping children. Over the years, FIFA has collaborated with UNICEF, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the World Health Organization, UN Women, UNESCO, the World food Programme, the Council of Europe, the African Union, and ASEAN.