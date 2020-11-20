Infected Jovic to miss Villarreal test

Luka Jovic will miss Real Madrid's La Liga game away at Villarreal on Saturday after the club confirmed on Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus

Jovic will now have to quarantine and is also likely to be unavailable for Madrid's Champions League group game away at Inter Milan next week.

Karim Benzema is still recovering from a groin strain, meaning Mariano Diaz could be given a rare outing up front against Villarreal this weekend.