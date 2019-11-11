UrduPoint.com
Info Desk, Mega Screen Set Up At National Games To Highlight Sports, Tourist Attractions In KP

Mon 11th November 2019

Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) has established a desk to provide information about various sports, scenic places and archaeological sites to the players, officials and spectators in the province at the ongoing 33rd National Games here on Monday

The week-long gala (November 10-16) was inaugurated by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday.

Senior Minister for Sports and Tourism Atif Khan, Corps Commander Peshawar Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Advisor to the CM Ajmal Wazir, Secretary Sports and Tourism Kamran Rehman, TCKP MD Junaid Khan and a large number of players and spectators were present.

Over 10,000 players of various games are participating in the sports gala.

On the directives of TCKP Managing Director Junaid Khan, the department set up the desk and installed a big screen to provide information through brochures, posters, pamphlets, booklets and screen video documentaries on the tourist resorts, culture, traditional foods and national games.

The desk through brochures, pamphlets and posters was disseminating information to the players, visitors about the KP scenic places and sports.

A mega screen has also been installed at the Peshawar Sports Complex, which airs and screens audio and video documentaries on the tourist attractions, games and heritage sites in KP.

Officials said the desk would function till the end of the games to highlight the sports, culture and traditions of the province.

