Ingebrigtsen Sr in the dock for abuse of Olympic champ

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The father and former coach of double Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen appears in court in Norway on Monday accused of domestic abuse against his son and daughter.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who won two world indoor championship titles in Nanjing this weekend, and two of his brothers, Henrik and Filip, who are also athletes, shocked Norway when they accused their father Gjert of using "physical violence" and "threats" as part of their upbringing.

Gjert Ingebrigtsen, whom the brothers described as "a very aggressive and authoritarian father", coached Jakob until after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where Jakob won 1500m gold.

He has denied the accusations and faces up to six years in prison if found guilty.

"Our client contests the charges against him and categorically denies having subjected his children to abuse, whether physical or psychological," his lawyer John Christian Elden told AFP.

"Based on our analysis of the evidence included in the case, we believe that the indictment is baseless," he said ahead of the trial, which will be held in the Sandnes district court in southwestern Norway and run until May 16.

The brothers' allegations in an October 2023 op-ed made headlines in Norway and abroad, and prompted Norwegian police to open an investigation covering all of the seven Ingebrigtsen siblings.

Police have dropped some of the accusations due to lack of evidence or the statute of limitations, but the prosecution retained several charges that involved Jakob, 24, and his sister Ingrid, born in 2006.

According to the charge sheet, Gjert hit, threatened and insulted Jakob on multiple occasions between 2008 -- when the boy was not even seven years old -- and 2017-2018 when he, on the cusp of reaching the age of majority, moved out.

During the summer of 2009, Gjert allegedly kicked Jakob in the stomach when he fell off his scooter. Several years later, he allegedly threatened to "beat him senseless".

Over a period of four years from 2018 to 2022, Gjert Ingebrigtsen is also accused of having been abusive toward his daughter, insulting, threatening and slapping her across the face with his hand or a towel.