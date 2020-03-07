UrduPoint.com
Ingram Laud Shadab As Captain

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 08:57 PM

Ingram laud Shadab as captain

Islamabad United's Colin Ingram on Saturday lauded Shadab Khan's captaincy saying he was a 3 in 1 cricketer

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad United's Colin Ingram on Saturday lauded Shadab Khan's captaincy saying he was a 3 in 1 cricketer.

"He had been fielding and bowling well and now he is batting great. He's a 3 in 1 cricketer and it's good to see his game growing," he said at the post-match conference at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi as Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by seven runs on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Zalmi were 85 for two in nine overs seven runs ahead of the par score in their chase of 196 when rain brought the match to a halt at the Pindi Stadium. Shadab smashed five fours and four sixes in his 42-ball 77 and was named man of the match. "Shadab's captaincy is brilliant and he makes sure we get to win," he said.

He also lauded the fans and said the atmosphere and wickets were very good at Pindi Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi's Hasan Ali said weather was not in anyone's control. "We had wickets in hand and at the end of the day we won," he said.

To a question, he said his form and rhythm was coming back. "I was focusing on my fitness before but now will be working on my batting," he said.

Hasan while referring to the full house at Pindi Stadium in PSL matches, he said Pindi Pindi hai.

"In every match we see a houseful at Pindi Stadium which sends a very good message to the whole world. Foreign players are also loving it here," he said.

Hasan also lauded Pakistan Army, Police, the government and the security enforcement agencies for making PSL happen in the best way it could be.

