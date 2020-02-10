UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iniesta Debut As Virus Disrupts Asian Champions League Kick-off

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:39 PM

Iniesta debut as virus disrupts Asian Champions League kick-off

Barcelona great Andres Iniesta is set to light up the AFC Champions League but Chinese clubs are sidelined because of the coronavirus as the disrupted continental competition starts this week

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Barcelona great Andres Iniesta is set to light up the AFC Champions League but Chinese clubs are sidelined because of the coronavirus as the disrupted continental competition starts this week.

Optimism is high among Vissel Kobe fans after Iniesta led the J-League outfit to victory in the Japanese Super Cup last weekend following an error-strewn penalty shootout win over Yokohama F Marinos.

But while Iniesta and Thomas Vermaelen are among the foreign stars who have raised Vissel's hopes, Chinese clubs are facing difficulties as Asian authorities battle to contain the deadly coronavirus.

Games involving Chinese teams have been postponed until early April, although Beijing Guoan will be in action next week as they have been in camp in South Korea, exempting them from quarantine measures.

China's Super League has also been put on hold indefinitely, depriving teams of match practice and fitness as they bid to return the trophy to Chinese hands for the first time since 2015.

The virus postponements have put back the Champions League East round of 16 ties to June 16-24. Games remain under review and could still be moved to neutral venues.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 900 people and infected 40,000 people in China.

The SARS-like virus is believed to have emerged in the central city of Wuhan.

Vissel start their campaign at home on Wednesday against Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim, but Vermaelen insisted the Japanese outfit aren't looking too far ahead.

"We're not looking at a certain target, like we have to win it or anything," the former Arsenal defender told the Asian Football Confederation website.

"We have to take it game-by-game and see where we can get." But he added: "We won the Emperor's Cup and we've won the Super Cup so we have to be confident. If we can beat the champions of Japan then you can be confident going into the AFC Champions League as well." Yokohama, coached by former Australia boss Ange Postecoglou, and narrow losers to Vissel on Saturday -- when there were nine straight misses in the penalty shoot-out -- play South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Wednesday.

In the West region, defending champions Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia get their campaign underway against Iran's Shahr Khodro later on Monday.

On Tuesday, former Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic is expected to make his competition debut for Qatar's Al Duhail, who are hosting Iranian side Persepolis.

Related Topics

Football Australia Iran China Qatar Wuhan Beijing Kobe Yokohama Barcelona Japan South Korea Saudi Arabia Malaysia April June 2015 From Hyundai Asia Arsenal Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl must wait for 2023: Firdous

3 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’s entry portals designed by arch ..

11 minutes ago

20 years old boy commits suicide in Mananwala

10 minutes ago

Defamation campaign against Sehgal deplored

10 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) introduces ne ..

10 minutes ago

UN Arbitration to Be Launched If US Visas Issue No ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.