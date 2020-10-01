UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Injured Bale Left Out Of Wales Squad

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:35 AM

Injured Bale left out of Wales squad

Gareth Bale has been left out of the Wales squad for their forthcoming matches as the on-loan Tottenham forward recovers from a knee injury, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) announced on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Gareth Bale has been left out of the Wales squad for their forthcoming matches as the on-loan Tottenham forward recovers from a knee injury, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) announced on Wednesday.

Bale is still waiting to make his first appearance for Spurs since rejoining the Premier League club on a season-long loan from Real Madrid earlier this month.

The 31-year-old suffered a knee problem while playing for Wales in their Nations League matches last month.

Bale will miss the friendly against England at Wembley on October 8 and their Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria on October 11 and October 14 respectively.

"We've had conversations with both Gareth and the medical team and he's not quite right for this camp," Wales coach Ryan Giggs said.

"It's nothing serious but it's just one to keep an eye on. It has just taken a bit of time to settle down and he's not quite right.

"Of course Gareth always keeps himself fit so he's able to come back as soon as the injury is right.

He will be back pretty soon I would imagine.

"He was close but I think with the circumstances, with him going to a new club, we had to think seriously about not only the short term but the long term.

"We want to have Gareth back fit, get him playing at a club he knows well. He will be playing regularly and I look forward to seeing him in the Premier League." Bale has played just 235 minutes for club and country since February.

Giggs' decision to allow Bale to rehabilitate with his the north London side during the international break has gone down well with Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho.

"It looks like Giggs cares about the player and understands how important the period is for Gareth," Mourinho said.

"He's not ready to play, he couldn't play for them. But to be there, and lose the work he can do with us, would be very important for the player.

"The player belongs to Tottenham, the player belongs to the Welsh national team, and it looks like he's going to have this opportunity to work specifically and to be back in good conditions."

Related Topics

Football Loan London Wales Ireland Bulgaria February October From Real Madrid Premier League Coach Tottenham

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

1 hour ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

1 hour ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

2 hours ago

Nawaz should surrender before law; proposes Nadeem ..

5 minutes ago

US Embassy in Kiev Confirms Death of Employee

5 minutes ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.