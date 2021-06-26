UrduPoint.com
Injured British And Irish Lions Captain Jones Out Of South Africa Tour

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 10:50 PM

Injured British and Irish Lions captain Jones out of South Africa tour

The British and Irish Lions suffered a major setback ahead of their tour of South Africa when captain Alun Wyn Jones was ruled out of the trip after suffering a shoulder injury in a warm-up match against Japan in Edinburgh

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The British and Irish Lions suffered a major setback ahead of their tour of South Africa when captain Alun Wyn Jones was ruled out of the trip after suffering a shoulder injury in a warm-up match against Japan in Edinburgh.

Veteran lock Jones went off just eight minutes into an 28-10 win over Japan at Murrayfield, a match designed as a curtain-raiser for an eight-game tour of South Africa that culminates with three Tests against the world champion Springboks.

"He's dislocated his shoulder," said Lions head coach Warren Gatland.

"Prognosis is best case scenario is he might be okay for the first Test (at Cape Town on July 24).

"However, we've had a chat and it looks like we're going to have to replace him. It's devastating news."

