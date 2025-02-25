Injured Champion Martin To Miss MotoGP Season Opener
Muhammad Rameez Published February 25, 2025 | 09:02 PM
World champion Jorge Martin will miss the opening MotoGP race of the season in Thailand at the weekend after suffering several fractures in a fall in training, his Aprilia team said
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) World champion Jorge Martin will miss the opening MotoGP race of the season in Thailand at the weekend after suffering several fractures in a fall in training, his Aprilia team said.
The Spaniard was already recovering from fractures to his right hand and left foot sustained in a horror crash on his Aprilia during the opening day of pre-season testing in Malaysia earlier this month.
Martin has now suffered multiple fractures in his left hand and also in his heel in an unrelated incident.
He is to have surgery in Barcelona on Tuesday.
"Jorge Martin suffered a complex fracture of the radius, some carpal bones on the left side and an ipsilateral calcaneal fracture of the left hand during a training session," said an Aprilia team statement on Monday.
"After a surgical consultation, it was decided to proceed with surgery, which will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona to stabilise the fractures of the radius and the left scaphoid.
"Martin will miss the Thailand Grand Prix and recovery times will be determined after the surgery.
"
Martin had been thrown off his Aprilia at turn two of the Sepang circuit on February 5, having already escaped unscathed from an earlier crash.
The 27-year-old spent 24 hours under observation in a Sepang hospital before travelling to Barcelona for successful surgery two days later.
At the weekend it had been reported that Martin would be fit to take his place on the grid for the season-opener at the Buriram circuit in Thailand, plans left in tatters by this latest setback.
Martin made the move to the Aprilia factory team on a two-year multimillion-dollar contract after winning the 2024 championship for Pramac Ducati.
The Spaniard has endured a disastrous pre-season, completing only 13 laps at Sepang when he lost control of his new machinery and was flipped high into the air, landing hard on his left foot before his head banged onto the asphalt.
Italy's Lorenzo Savadori will replace Martin in Thailand.
Recent Stories
ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..
NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth
22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur
Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener
Commissioner directs to make arrangements for smooth conduct of Matric exams
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..
Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury
Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tourna ..
Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs
More Stories From Sports
-
Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener3 minutes ago
-
Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tournament15 minutes ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail1 hour ago
-
Rain forces abandonment of ICC CT match between Australia & South Africa3 hours ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 concluded3 hours ago
-
HEC All Pakistan Women’s Handball Championship starts5 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take a major hit5 hours ago
-
Table tennis legend Asim Qureshi trains youngsters at coaching camp5 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral6 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, South Africa faces dela ..6 hours ago
-
Waqas, Ayyan bag National Tenpin Bowling C’ship men's double title7 hours ago
-
Shooting Gala's closing ceremony held9 hours ago