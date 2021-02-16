Injured Djokovic slams quarantine, suggests NBA-style 'bubble' tennis season

Top seed Novak Djokovic blamed the mandatory 14-day quarantine for injuries at the Australian Open on Tuesday and demanded a better solution for the tennis season, suggesting NBA-style "bubbles".

The eight-time winner is one of several players battling injury at the year's first Grand Slam, where more than 1,000 competitors and officials had to quarantine on arrival in Australia.

Djokovic is carrying an abdominal problem as is Italy's Matteo Berrettini, who was unable to play his fourth-round match on Monday.

Grigor Dimitrov suffered back spasms during his quarter-final defeat by Aslan Karatsev, and 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal also has a back problem.

Djokovic suffered his injury in his third-round win over Taylor Fritz, and said it was the worst he had had to deal with at a Grand Slam.

"What we are seeing is not normal.

It's not something we are used to," Djokovic said, after beating Alexander Zverev in four sets to reach the semi-finals.

"Obviously it has something to do with these kind of circumstances that we were in. I mean, coming into a Grand Slam and a tournament before the Grand Slam right after 14 days', 15 days' quarantine," he added.

The 33-year-old world number one said players were unhappy at the prospect of further quarantines this year, and said the ATP player council was discussing the problem with managers of the men's tour.

The coronavirus pandemic wiped out five months of last season and remains a major problem this year in a globe-trotting sport that relies on ease of international travel.

Even after their quarantine, the Australian Open players are now back in a biosecure "bubble" and fans are barred after the state of Victoria went into a snap five-day lockdown to curb a new outbreak.