UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Injured Djokovic Slams Quarantine, Suggests NBA-style 'bubble' Tennis Season

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:23 PM

Injured Djokovic slams quarantine, suggests NBA-style 'bubble' tennis season

Top seed Novak Djokovic blamed the mandatory 14-day quarantine for injuries at the Australian Open on Tuesday and demanded a better solution for the tennis season, suggesting NBA-style "bubbles".

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Top seed Novak Djokovic blamed the mandatory 14-day quarantine for injuries at the Australian Open on Tuesday and demanded a better solution for the tennis season, suggesting NBA-style "bubbles".

The eight-time winner is one of several players battling injury at the year's first Grand Slam, where more than 1,000 competitors and officials had to quarantine on arrival in Australia.

Djokovic is carrying an abdominal problem as is Italy's Matteo Berrettini, who was unable to play his fourth-round match on Monday.

Grigor Dimitrov suffered back spasms during his quarter-final defeat by Aslan Karatsev, and 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal also has a back problem.

Djokovic suffered his injury in his third-round win over Taylor Fritz, and said it was the worst he had had to deal with at a Grand Slam.

"What we are seeing is not normal.

It's not something we are used to," Djokovic said, after beating Alexander Zverev in four sets to reach the semi-finals.

"Obviously it has something to do with these kind of circumstances that we were in. I mean, coming into a Grand Slam and a tournament before the Grand Slam right after 14 days', 15 days' quarantine," he added.

The 33-year-old world number one said players were unhappy at the prospect of further quarantines this year, and said the ATP player council was discussing the problem with managers of the men's tour.

The coronavirus pandemic wiped out five months of last season and remains a major problem this year in a globe-trotting sport that relies on ease of international travel.

Even after their quarantine, the Australian Open players are now back in a biosecure "bubble" and fans are barred after the state of Victoria went into a snap five-day lockdown to curb a new outbreak.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Victoria Italy Rafael Nadal Australian Open Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU ambassador meets Chief Minister Buzdar

5 seconds ago

IBA to take action against lawyers involved in Isl ..

7 seconds ago

Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan commends UAE&# ..

10 minutes ago

Cabinet members calls on KP CM, express satisfacti ..

2 minutes ago

US House Republicans Seek Biden Admin. Accounting ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks open higher, adding to records

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.