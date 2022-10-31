UrduPoint.com

Injured France Midfielder Pogba Out Of World Cup: Agent

Muhammad Rameez Published October 31, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Injured France midfielder Pogba out of World Cup: agent

Paul Pogba will miss France's World Cup defence as he needs more time to recover from knee surgery, his agent announced on Monday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Paul Pogba will miss France's World Cup defence as he needs more time to recover from knee surgery, his agent announced on Monday.

"Following yesterday and today's medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery," said Rafaela Pimenta in a statement.

"For this reason, Paul will not be able to join Juventus' squad before the World Cup break nor the French National Team in Qatar." Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri had already said on Friday that it was "very unlikely" that the 29-year-old midfielder would play for his team before Serie A breaks up for the World Cup.

Italian media reported earlier on Monday that Pogba could be out for around 15 days with a thigh injury.

Pogba hasn't played for Juve since re-signing for them from Manchester United in the summer, hurting the meniscus in his right knee in July.

He initially elected not to go under the knife in a bid to make the Qatar tournament which kicks off on November 20.

However after returning to training early last month Pogba changed his mind and opted for surgery, which kept him on the sidelines until two weeks ago when he recommenced partial training with Juve.

Missing the World Cup is another blow in what has been a hard year for Pogba, who is also embroiled in an alleged extortion plot involving his own brother.

Mathias Pogba, 32, was charged last month along with four other people, all close to the World Cup winner who filed a complaint with Turin prosecutors in July which said he was being blackmailed for 13 million Euros ($12.6 mn).

Paul Pogba told investigators that his blackmailers wanted to discredit him by claiming he asked a marabout (holy man) to cast a spell on Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe, which Pogba denies.

Related Topics

World France Qatar Rafaela Turin Man Pittsburgh Manchester United July November Media All From PSG Coach Juventus Million

Recent Stories

Over 50% of Germans Believe Scholz Failing as Chan ..

Over 50% of Germans Believe Scholz Failing as Chancellor - Poll

28 seconds ago
 HESCO to resolve power supply problems of industri ..

HESCO to resolve power supply problems of industrialists at earliest : CEO

1 minute ago
 Delegation of Fly Jinnah airline calls on Prime Mi ..

Delegation of Fly Jinnah airline calls on Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 Ukraine water, power cuts after 'massive' Russian ..

Ukraine water, power cuts after 'massive' Russian missile attack

1 minute ago
 CEO HESCO conducts e-hearing, receives 36 complain ..

CEO HESCO conducts e-hearing, receives 36 complaints from consumers

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan submits reply in Supreme Court in conte ..

Imran Khan submits reply in Supreme Court in contempt of court case

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.