Injured Harden Out Of All-Star Game

Muhammad Rameez Published February 15, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden was ruled out of this weekend's NBA All-Star Game on Monday, the league said in a statement.

Harden, who joined the Sixers last week in a stunning trade from the Brooklyn Nets, will be replaced by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen on LeBron James' team.

The Sixers said Harden would also miss the team's final two games before the All-Star break -- against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday and Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Harden is still recovering from a hamstring strain that forced him to miss multiple games with Brooklyn before he was traded away last week.

Harden had been selected by team captain James after being ignored by former Nets team-mate Kevin Durant during selection of the All-Star line-ups last Thursday.

The All-Star game takes place on Sunday in Cleveland.

