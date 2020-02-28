UrduPoint.com
Injured Haris Rauf To Be Replaced By Salman Irshad

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:19 PM

Fast bowler Haris Rauf will be replaced by Salman Irshad, the right-arm fast-medium bowler, in Lahore Qalandars’ camp after the former was ruled out due to an injury in his right foot

Haris is likely to miss next two to three HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 matches for his side.

The replacement was approved by the event’s technical committee which includes PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.

Harris experienced pain on the inner side of his right heel after Lahore Qalandars match against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium last Sunday. Though his scans ruled out any fracture but there certainly is stress reaction. Therefore he has been advised rest.

Salman, who comes in as a silver category player, featured in the 2018 edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League and played three matches for Lahore Qalandars.

