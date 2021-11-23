UrduPoint.com

Injured Indian Opener Rahul Out Of New Zealand Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:22 PM

Injured Indian opener Rahul out of New Zealand series

India's opening batsman K.L. Rahul has been ruled out of the two-Test series against New Zealand due to injury, the cricket board said Tuesday

Kanpur, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :India's opening batsman K.L. Rahul has been ruled out of the two-Test series against New Zealand due to injury, the cricket board said Tuesday.

Rahul, who has scored 2,321 runs from 40 Test matches, will be replaced by rookie Suryakumar Yadav, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a news release ahead of the first Test in Kanpur starting on Thursday.

Rahul, who has a muscle strain in his left thigh, "will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA (National Cricket academy) in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month", the board said.

India, looking to avenge their defeat to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in June, are also without Rahul's opening partner Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli, both of whom have been rested.

Kohli will however return for the second and final Test to be played in Mumbai from December 3.

Indian squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, K.S. Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Related Topics

Cricket Mumbai World Board Of Control For Cricket In India Kanpur South Africa Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer Jayant Yadav Mayank Agarwal Suryakumar Yadav June December From New Zealand

Recent Stories

WAM REPORT : UAE, Turkey aim to advance bilateral ..

WAM REPORT : UAE, Turkey aim to advance bilateral relations

23 seconds ago
 Careem distributes free smog kits to Captains for ..

Careem distributes free smog kits to Captains for a fourth consecutive year

38 minutes ago
 India to Release 5Mln Barrels of Crude Oil From St ..

India to Release 5Mln Barrels of Crude Oil From Strategic Reserves - Ministry

42 seconds ago
 San Marino Approves Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine ..

San Marino Approves Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

43 seconds ago
 Interest of Western Business Toward Russian Market ..

Interest of Western Business Toward Russian Market Remains High - Lavrov

45 seconds ago
 Awareness walk about smog held

Awareness walk about smog held

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.