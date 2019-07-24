Injured Italian mountaineer in better condition, Alpine Club

UrduPoint.com
Wed 24th July 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The injured Italian mountaineer Francesco Cassardo, who was airlifted from the Gasherbrum VII peak and shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Skardu appears to be in better condition than initially feared, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan Karrar Haidri said in statement on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, who belongs to Italy's northern Piedmont region last week gave up on reaching the 6,955-metre summit of Gasherbrum VII and on his return to the base camp fell down, suffering multiple injuries.

Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has thanked the Pakistani authorities for the operation on behalf of their Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi.

"From the information disseminated by the Foreign Ministry's Crisis Unit, Francesco Cassardo is conscious, has been diagnosed to have several broken bones and is now undergoing further tests to establish more precisely his general clinical condition," the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Italian Embassy in Pakistan is in close contact with the hospital staff in charge to follow the developments in the patient's clinical conditions. The Embassy is also in constant contact with the Foreign Ministry's Crisis Unit and with the climber's family members.

