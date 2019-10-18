UrduPoint.com
Injured Kuldeep Out Of Final Test Against South Africa

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:47 PM

Injured Kuldeep out of final Test against South Africa

A shoulder injury will keep Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav out of the third Test against South Africa, the country's cricket board said Friday

Ranchi, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A shoulder injury will keep Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav out of the third Test against South Africa, the country's cricket board said Friday.

Uncapped spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was added to the team -- which already has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series -- for the final match in Ranchi starting Saturday.

"The decision to add Nadeem was made after Mr Kuldeep Yadav complained of left shoulder pain on Friday," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist spinner and a regular in India's limited-overs teams, was not part of the XI in the first two Tests comfortably won by the hosts.

The 30-year-old Nadeem, a left-arm spinner, has been a top performer for his state Jharkhand and India A, taking 424 wickets in 110 first-class matches.

India's squad for third Test: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Nadeem

