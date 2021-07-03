Injured Kyrgios Quits Wimbledon In Third Round
Muhammad Rameez 52 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 09:16 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Nick Kyrgios was forced to retire from his Wimbledon third round match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday with an abdominal injury.
The Australian won the first set 6-2 but dropped the second 6-1 when he called it quits.
"I did my abdomen at the end of the first set," said the 26-year-old Kyrgios.
"I haven't played at this level of tennis for a while and my serve is my main weapon. I need that to be firing on all cylinders."