Injured Kyrgios Returns To Australia After Early China Exit

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:12 PM

Injured Kyrgios returns to Australia after early China exit

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of next week's China Open because of a collarbone injury and will head home to Australia to recover, he said on Thursday

Zhuhai, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of next week's China Open because of a collarbone injury and will head home to Australia to recover, he said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old made the announcement a day on from his first-round exit at the Zhuhai Championships, after which he said that he could sit out the rest of the season because of the injury.

"Unfortunately a collarbone injury I sustained at Laver Cup has escalated and has forced me to pull out of the Asian swing," Kyrgios, a colourful but controversial character, wrote on Twitter.

"I'll be heading back to Australia to rest and recover. See you all soon," added the 27th-ranked firebrand.

Kyrgios, who appears to revel in being the enfant terrible of tennis, looked set to stroll to victory over lower-ranked Andreas Seppi on Wednesday.

But his game imploded and he went down 7-6 (7/5), 6-1, having led 4-1 in the first set and seemingly on course for a comfortable victory.

Afterwards, he said that his right shoulder had been "clicking" and he had been unable to serve properly.

