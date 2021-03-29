UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Injured Lewandowski To Miss England Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:12 PM

Injured Lewandowski to miss England clash

Robert Lewandowski will miss Poland's 2022 World Cup qualifier against England with a right knee injury, the Polish Football Association said on Monday

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Robert Lewandowski will miss Poland's 2022 World Cup qualifier against England with a right knee injury, the Polish Football Association said on Monday.

The Bayern Munich forward suffered the injury during Sunday's 3-0 win over Andorra in Warsaw in which he scored two goals but had to leave the field in the 63rd minute.

"Healing from this type of injury usually takes between five and 10 days. Therefore Robert Lewandowski will return to the club where he will undergo further rehabilitation," the statement said.

Lewandowski's absence is a blow to Poland, who will have been counting on their star striker lining up against England in what is the toughest match of their qualifying campaign.

Poland are currently third in Group I on four points, two behind Gareth Southgate's leaders and level with second-placed Hungary following a 3-3 draw in Budapest and Sunday's win.

Lewandowski has scored three times in those two matches, twice against Andorra and a stunning late leveller against Hungary.

Bayern had initially said that the 32-year-old would not be released to play in Wednesday's match at Wembley but changed its mind due to a change in Germany's Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The reigning European champions will be hoping that he will be back in time for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Paris Saint-German, which will be played at Bayern's Allianz Arena on April 7.

Lewandowski is also hoping to break Gerd Mueller's Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a single season, as he sits on a total of 35 with eight league games still to play.

The Polish side has already been hit by coronavirus infections.

Two players, midfielder Mateusz Klich and backup goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, have tested positive in the past few days.

Related Topics

Football World Germany Andorra Paris Budapest Warsaw Poland Hungary April Sunday From Bayern Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National squad will depart for Zimbabwe on April 2 ..

7 minutes ago

Careem joins government efforts, introduces a ‘C ..

11 minutes ago

Car Bomb Explosion in Somalia's Mogadishu Kills at ..

1 minute ago

Man kills wife in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Lebanon approves crisis funding to avert power bla ..

1 minute ago

Red Cross Appeals for Investment for Rohingya Rese ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.