UrduPoint.com

Injured Lukaku Out Of Belgium World Cup Qualifiers

Muhammad Rameez 11 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:11 PM

Injured Lukaku out of Belgium World Cup qualifiers

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said on Friday forward Romelu Lukaku will miss next week's World Cup qualifiers with an ankle injury, with the Red Devils only two points away from clinching qualification for Qatar

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said on Friday forward Romelu Lukaku will miss next week's World Cup qualifiers with an ankle injury, with the Red Devils only two points away from clinching qualification for Qatar.

Chelsea striker Lukaku's fitness issue adds to the absence of Besiktas' Michy Batshuayi with Martinez calling up uncapped 23-year-old Union Sant-Gillioise attacker Dante Vanzeir.

Lukaku suffered the problem in last month's Champions League win over Malmo and has been sidelined for three games.

Belgium host Estonia on November 13 before heading to Wales three days later in their final games of the campaign.

Martinez's side top Group E, five points clear of the Czech Republic in second place and can claim a place in next year's World Cup two draws.

Squad Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/ESP), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Matz Sels (Strasbourg/FRA) Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Al-Duhail/QAT), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin/GER), Jason Denayer (Lyon/FRA), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves/ENG), Wout Faes (Reims/FRA), Arthur Theate (Bologna/ITA), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica/POR), Timothy Castagne (Leicester/ENG), Thomas Meunier (Borusssia Dortmund/GER)Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Dennis Praet (Torino/ITA), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal/ENG), Youri Tielemans (Leicester/ENG), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Thorgan Hazard (Borusssia Dortmund/GER), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan/ITA)Forwards: Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace/ENG), Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid/ESP), Dries Mertens (Napoli/ITA), Leandro Trossard (Brighton/ENG), Dicock Origi (Liverpool/ENG), Dante Vanzeir (Union St-Gilloise), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid/ESP)

Related Topics

World Qatar Brugge Manchester Wales Estonia Belgium Czech Republic November Christian From Top Atletico Madrid Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to fie ..

T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to field first against Scotland

8 minutes ago
 62 pc anti-corona vaccination completed in Swat

62 pc anti-corona vaccination completed in Swat

2 minutes ago
 Govt selects mediators for dispute resolution in L ..

Govt selects mediators for dispute resolution in Lakki Marwat

2 minutes ago
 U.S CG celebrates Diwali in Thana Bola Khan

U.S CG celebrates Diwali in Thana Bola Khan

2 minutes ago
 15,000 Central Africans flee to DR Congo to escape ..

15,000 Central Africans flee to DR Congo to escape fighting

2 minutes ago
 In Lagos' construction industry, 'money counts mor ..

In Lagos' construction industry, 'money counts more than life'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.