Open Menu

Injured Martin To Miss MotoGP Season Opener

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 25, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Injured Martin to miss MotoGP season opener

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) World champion Jorge Martin will miss the opening MotoGP race of the season in Thailand at the weekend after suffering several fractures in a fall in training, his Aprilia team said.

The Spaniard was already recovering from fractures to his right hand and left foot sustained in a horror crash on his Aprilia during the opening day of pre-season testing in Malaysia earlier this month.

Martin has now suffered multiple fractures in his left hand and also in his heel in an unrelated incident.

He is to have surgery in Barcelona on Tuesday.

"Jorge Martin suffered a complex fracture of the radius, some carpal bones on the left side and an ipsilateral calcaneal fracture of the left hand during a training session," said an Aprilia team statement on Monday.

"After a surgical consultation, it was decided to proceed with surgery, which will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona to stabilise the fractures of the radius and the left scaphoid.

Recent Stories

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

32 minutes ago
 Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

9 hours ago
Forcing people from their land completely unaccept ..

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..

10 hours ago
 Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling ..

Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges

10 hours ago
 UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to faci ..

UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..

10 hours ago
 ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dha ..

ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape

10 hours ago
 Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retre ..

Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..

11 hours ago
 Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves s ..

Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend o ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports