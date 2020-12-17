UrduPoint.com
Injured Mathews Out Of Sri Lanka Tour Of South Africa

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Injured Mathews out of Sri Lanka tour of South Africa

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka's former captain Angelo Mathews will miss the two-Test tour of South Africa starting this month because of injury but will feature in next month's home series against England, the national board said Thursday.

The 33-year-old batsman had been included in a 22-member squad for both series, but he will not travel to South Africa for the tour starting December 26, Sri Lanka cricket said.

Mathews suffered a hamstring injury during a Twenty20 tournament on Sunday.

England will return to Sri Lanka in January to resume a series abandoned in March as the coronavirus spread.

Both Tests will be played in Galle behind closed doors, the first starting January 14 and the second January 22.

Sri Lanka squad:Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (only the England series), Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Santhush Gunathilake, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

