Injured MotoGP champion Marquez to miss another 2-3 months

Spielberg, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will be sidelined for another two to three months after fracturing his right arm in July's season opener, his Honda team said on Saturday.

"The objective of both Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team is to return to the World Championship when Marc's arm has fully recovered," the team said in a statement.

Marquez, 27, has won the MotoGP title in six of the past seven seasons and each of the last four.

