Injured North out of Wales' Six Nations opener against Scotland

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) George North has been ruled out of Wales' Six Nations opener at home to Scotland on Saturday because of a shoulder injury.

The centre cum wing, whose 118 caps make him by far the most experienced player in the Wales squad, was sidelined after being hurt during the Ospreys' recent European Challenge Cup victory over South African side the Lions.

Owen Watkin and Nick Tompkins will start in midfield instead, with Cardiff full-back Cameron Winnett making a Test debut after just 15 games of professional rugby.

Liam Williams' move to Japan had paved the way for the 21-year-old Winnett's start, with wing Louis Rees-Zammit having recently quit rugby union to pursue a career in American football.

Meanwhile, Winnett's Cardiff team-mate James Botham -- grandson of England cricket great Ian Botham -- is recalled for a first Wales appearance since July 2021 in a back row also featuring Tommy Reffell and Aaron Wainwright.

Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins will captain the side.

At the age of 21, Jenkins is Wales' youngest skipper since a 20-year-old Gareth Edwards, who became one of rugby union's greatest scrum-halves, led the team against Scotland in 1968.

Racing 92 lock Will Rowlands, whose partner recently gave birth, is not included in the match-day 23, with Adam Beard alongside Jenkins in the second row.

Wales coach Warren Gatland, explaining North's absence, said after naming his team on Thursday: "George got quite a big stinger in terms of his shoulder and didn't take part in full training last week, so Owen Watkin comes into the midfield."

The New Zealander added: "Will hasn't come into the squad yet. His wife had a baby a couple of weeks ago in France. So the message to him has been 'you stay home and be with your family'.

- 'Opportunity' -

Wales have defeated Scotland in 11 successive Cardiff clashes, including nine Six Nations games, since the Scots last triumphed in the Welsh capital in April 2002.

"Scotland haven't won here in a long, long time, and it is an opportunity for us to continue with that record," said Gatland.

But Wales are now without several players, including the injured Jac Morgan and Taulupe Faletau and Dewi Lake, while senior backs Dan Biggar and Leigh Halfpenny both retired from international rugby after last year's World Cup in France.

Wales reached the quarter-finals of World losing to Argentina, but Scotland failed to get out of a tough pool also featuring eventual champions South Africa and Six Nations title holders Ireland.

Gatland added: "Cameron Winnett is just a lovely footballer, and I think he is going to develop into a quality international player in the future."

The Principality Stadium's retractable roof will be open on Saturday at Scotland's request -- Six Nations regulations state both sides must agree for it to be closed.

"Scotland want the roof open, which I think is a little bit disappointing from an atmosphere point of view because when that roof is shut it does tend to create a lot more atmosphere and noise in the stadium," said Gatland.

Wales (15-1)

Cameron Winnett; Josh Adams, Owen Watkin, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, James Botham; Adam Beard, Dafydd Jenkins (capt); Leon Brown, Ryan Elias, Corey Domachowski

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Kemsley Mathias, Keiron Assiratti, Teddy Williams, Alex Mann, Tomos Williams, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady

Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)