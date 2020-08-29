UrduPoint.com
Injured Osaka Out Of Western & Southern Open Final

Sat 29th August 2020 | 07:25 PM

Injured Osaka out of Western & Southern Open final

Japan's Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Saturday's Western & Southern Open final due to a left hamstring injury, meaning Victoria Azarenka takes the title by walkover

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Japan's Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Saturday's Western & Southern Open final due to a left hamstring injury, meaning Victoria Azarenka takes the title by walkover.

"I'm sorry to have to withdraw today with an injury," Osaka said.

"I pulled my left hamstring yesterday in the second set tiebreak and it has not recovered overnight as I had hoped. This has been an emotional week and I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support."

