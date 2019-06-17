UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Injured Roy To Miss England's Next Two World Cup Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 06:59 PM

Injured Roy to miss England's next two World Cup games

England opener Jason Roy will miss the hosts' next two World Cup matches with a torn left hamstring, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :England opener Jason Roy will miss the hosts' next two World Cup matches with a torn left hamstring, the England and Wales cricket board said on Monday.

Roy, who sustained the injury while fielding during England's win over the West Indies on Friday, has been ruled out of Tuesday's group fixture against Afghanistan at Old Trafford and Friday's match against Sri Lanka at Headingley.

Meanwhile, England captain Eoin Morgan, who suffered a back spasm in the field against the West Indies and did not bat in that match, will be assessed ahead of the Afghanistan clash but he expects to play against the tournament minnows.

"England batsman Jason Roy, who left the field during West Indies' innings in the ICC Cricket World Cup fixture on Friday due to left hamstring tightness, underwent an MRI scan on Saturday in London," a team spokesman said.

"The MRI confirmed that Roy has suffered a hamstring tear.

"He is set to miss England's next two matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup against Afghanistan (18 June) and Sri Lanka (21 June)."

Related Topics

Cricket Afghanistan World ICC Sri Lanka London Wales Old Trafford June

Recent Stories

Almost 60% of Nord Stream 2 Twin Gas Pipeline Alre ..

1 minute ago

Arshad Khan elected PTV chairman

1 minute ago

'Explosion' near China-North Korea border causes s ..

1 minute ago

Two more polythene bags manufacturing units sealed ..

1 minute ago

Health project workers of merged districts seek re ..

7 minutes ago

Ukrainian Constitutional Court Dragging Out Decisi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.