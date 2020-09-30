Injured Serena withdraws from French Open as Nadal, Halep cruise

Serena Williams suffered another blow in her bid for a 24th Grand Slam title as the American withdrew from the French Open on Wednesday with an Achilles injury, while 12-time champion Rafael Nadal and women's top seed Simona Halep eased into the third round

The 39-year-old Williams, a three-time winner at Roland Garros, pulled out ahead of her second round match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova citing the injury that prompted her to skip the Rome tune-up event.

"The Achilles didn't have enough time to heal after the US Open," said Williams, who admitted last week she was not fully fit after her run to the semi-finals in New York.

"I'm struggling to walk, so that's kind of a telltale sign that I should try to recover." The injury likely means she will miss the rest of 2020, leaving the Australian Open in 2021 as her next chance to equal Margaret Court's all-time majors record.

"I need four to six weeks of sitting and doing nothing," she said. "It's more than likely that I won't play another tournament this year." Her decision to pull out handed Pironkova a walkover and left Williams searching for a first major since the last of her 23 titles at Melbourne in 2017.

"I always give 100 percent, everyone knows that. Maybe even more than 100 if that's possible. I take solace in that," she told reporters.

"I think the Achilles is a real injury that you don't want to play with because that is not good if it gets worse." Nadal looked in ominous form as he stepped up his pursuit of Roger Federer's 20 major titles with a crushing win over 236th-ranked American Mackenzie McDonald.

The Spaniard batted aside McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 in exactly 100 minutes and will meet Japan's Kei Nishikori or Stefano Travaglia of Italy for a spot in the last 16.

"The aim was to play as well as possible. I'm very happy. I have another difficult match next," said Nadal.

The 34-year-old needs one more major to pull level with long-time rival Federer and owns an astonishing 95-2 record in Paris going back to his triumph on debut in 2005.

Women's favourite and 2018 champion Simona Halep beat compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-4 to extend her career-best winning streak to 16 matches.

However, her next opponent is American 25th seed Amanda Anisimova, the teenager who dumped Halep out in straight sets in last year's quarter-finals.