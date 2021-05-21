Injured Simona Halep Out Of French Open
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:48 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Simona Halep, the 2018 French Open champion, announced Friday she has withdrawn from this year's tournament because she has failed to recover from a calf injury.
"Unfortunately the tear in my left calf muscle needs more time to recover and the timeline is just too short," said Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion.