Injured Simona Halep out of French Open

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Simona Halep, the 2018 French Open champion, announced Friday she has withdrawn from this year's tournament because she has failed to recover from a calf injury.

"Unfortunately the tear in my left calf muscle needs more time to recover and the timeline is just too short," said Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion.