Injured Simona Halep Out Of French Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:48 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Simona Halep, the 2018 French Open champion, announced Friday she has withdrawn from this year's tournament because she has failed to recover from a calf injury.

"Unfortunately the tear in my left calf muscle needs more time to recover and the timeline is just too short," said Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion.

More Stories From Sports

