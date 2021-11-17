Injured Tsitsipas pulls out of ATP Finals

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled out of the ATP Finals on Wednesday ahead of his second match in Turin due to a right elbow injury, the ATP said

The Greek was due to play Casper Ruud of Norway but will be replaced by Briton Cameron Norrie, the world number 12 who won the Indian Wells title in October.

The same injury forced Tsitsipas to pull out of the Paris Masters two weeks ago.