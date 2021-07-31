UrduPoint.com

Injuries Force Changes As Windies Put Pakistan Into Bat

Providence, Guyana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat in the second T20 International of the four-match series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

Following the rain-ruined first match in Barbados three days earlier, both teams have been forced to make changes because of injuries.

Lendl Simmons, who retired hurt after being struck on the neck by a short ball from debutant Mohammad Wasim on Wednesday, has been replaced at the top of the home side's batting order by Andre Fletcher.

West Indies have also drafted in Romario Shepherd in place of Andre Russell.

Pakistan middle-order batsman Azam Khan was struck on the helmet at practice in Guyana and has been ruled out of the next two matches of the series.

His place goes to Sohaib Maqsood in the only change to the tourists' line-up.

Teams: West Indies - Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

Pakistan - Babar Azam (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir.

Umpires: Leslie Reifer (WIS), Patrick Gustard (WIS)Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

