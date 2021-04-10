UrduPoint.com
Injury-hit Bayern Munich Held As PSG Loom

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:55 PM

Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 home draw by Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday, three days before their crunch Champions League return leg at Paris Saint Germain

Teenager Jamal Musiala beat three defenders to give injury-hit Bayern the lead midway through the first half at the Allianz Arena only for Marcus Ingvartsen to equalise for Union four minutes from time.

In Paris on Tuesday, European champions Bayern need to overturn a 3-2 first-leg defeat and against Union started reserve team players Tiago Dantas, on a season-long loan from Benfica, and Josip Stanisic.

The club world champions have nine players sidelined, including injured top-scorer Robert Lewandowski and winger Serge Gnabry, who is quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19.

The home draw trims Bayern's lead at the top of the Bundesliga table to five points ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig, who romped to a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen.

