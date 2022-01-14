Injury-hit Marc Marquez given all-clear for return

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has been given the green light to get back to work with a gruelling stint in moto-cross, his Honda team announced.

Marquez, 28, had been suffering from double vision since an off-road training crash at the end of October.

He then missed the final two rounds of the season and the Jerez test session in December.

"Marc Marquez underwent a medical examination last Monday. The ophthalmologist confirmed a clear improvement in his vision," said a statement on Thursday.

"With this progress, the Repsol Honda Team rider received authorisation to ride a motorcycle and motocross, the most demanding discipline possible in the world of two wheels, was chosen by Marquez and his team.

"After a three-month absence, the Spanish rider returned to riding at the Ponts Circuit (Lleida). After several runs his sensations and feelings on the bike were more than optimistic." Marquez missed the entire 2020 season and the first few races of 2021 due to a serious injury to his right arm sustained in a race crash.

Despite continued weakness in the arm, he won three races to finish seventh in the world championship last year.

The 2022 MotoGP season gets underway in Qatar on March 6.