UrduPoint.com

Injury-hit Marc Marquez Given All-clear For Return

Muhammad Rameez Published January 14, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Injury-hit Marc Marquez given all-clear for return

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has been given the green light to get back to work with a gruelling stint in moto-cross, his Honda team announced.

Marquez, 28, had been suffering from double vision since an off-road training crash at the end of October.

He then missed the final two rounds of the season and the Jerez test session in December.

"Marc Marquez underwent a medical examination last Monday. The ophthalmologist confirmed a clear improvement in his vision," said a statement on Thursday.

"With this progress, the Repsol Honda Team rider received authorisation to ride a motorcycle and motocross, the most demanding discipline possible in the world of two wheels, was chosen by Marquez and his team.

"After a three-month absence, the Spanish rider returned to riding at the Ponts Circuit (Lleida). After several runs his sensations and feelings on the bike were more than optimistic." Marquez missed the entire 2020 season and the first few races of 2021 due to a serious injury to his right arm sustained in a race crash.

Despite continued weakness in the arm, he won three races to finish seventh in the world championship last year.

The 2022 MotoGP season gets underway in Qatar on March 6.

Related Topics

World Qatar Honda Progress March October December 2020 From Race Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in Janu ..

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice ..

8 hours ago
 France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of N ..

France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of Normandy Four Talks - Le Drian

8 hours ago
 PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's deve ..

PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's development: Dr Gill

8 hours ago
 Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With ..

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With Russia Difficult But Necessar ..

9 hours ago
 Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacanc ..

Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacancies in S&GAD Deptt

9 hours ago
 Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China f ..

Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China from Feb 3

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.