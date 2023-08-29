Open Menu

Injury-hit Sri Lanka Names Squad For Asia Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published August 29, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Injury-hit Sri Lanka names squad for Asia Cup

Injuries forced Sri Lanka on Tuesday to drop two key players -- Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera -- from its 15-member squad for the 50-over Asia Cup tournament

Sri Lanka's cricket board said Hasaranga, a spin bowling all-rounder, and pace bowler Chameera were in the original squad, but had to be dropped due to their injuries.

Sri Lanka's cricket board said Hasaranga, a spin bowling all-rounder, and pace bowler Chameera were in the original squad, but had to be dropped due to their injuries.

Two other lesser known players -- Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara -- were also left out because of injuries, the board said.

The Asia Cup, which starts Wednesday, is a final chance for teams from the region to size each other up before the World Cup in India starting in October.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the six-nation Asia Cup, a hybrid model agreed after India refused to tour Pakistan.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan.

